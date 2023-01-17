Stalin’s widow on desecration: ‘Who God bless, no man curse’

News

San Fernando Mayor Junia Regrello and Councillor Ryaad Hosein inspect the vandalised tombstone on Saturday morning where the late Leroy “Black Stalin” Calliste was laid to rest at Paradise cemetery in San Fernando on January 5. Photo by Marvin Hamilton

Who God bless, no man curse.

That was the message from Patsy Calliste, widow of the late calypso legend Leroy “Black Stalin” Calliste whose grave at Paradise Cemetery, San Fernando, was desecrated twice in the last week.

Vandals left used drug syringes, faeces, and defiled the crown which had graced the top of Stalin’s coffin at his funeral service and was placed atop a bed of wreaths on his grave.

Calliste was speaking to Newsday at the panyard of Panasonic Connection Steelpan Orchestra, Cipero Road, San Fernando for the start of the National Junior Panorama preliminaries on Monday afternoon.

She was there to support her grandson Kevan Calliste, the arranger for the junior band which performed Dexter “Blaxx” Stewart’s Mash Up.

The elder Calliste refused to comment on the dishonourable act, offering instead a different viewpoint.

“Who God bless, no man curse.

“I am not going there at all. That is where they want me to go, but I am not going there.”

She said she was happy, supporting her grandson whose love for the art form was inculcated by his grandfather.

“Kevan loves it and I have to stick with him. I am in a happy, happy mood because I know my husband is resting in eternal peace.”

Although not wanting to address the desecration, the younger Calliste called for people to “show some respect for the ‘Black Man’. Some people just don’t have any respect at all.”

Calliste was commended by Pan Trinbago’s education officer Marvin Ash, as he addressed the players and judges before the start of the competition.

“I want you to know you are making history here this afternoon, as the first junior band that would be judged in the 21 and under category, coming out of the covid19 pandemic.

“I commend you on being able to complete this arrangement, even with the recent passing of your grandfather. I encourage you to stay strong.”

Calliste, who is studying music at the University of the West Indies, told Newsday it is what his grandfather would have wanted him to do.

Versed in calypso, extempo and pan, Calliste has been arranging for several youth bands, including Skiffle Youths, Pan Elders Youths, St Gabriel’s Girls and Boys RC, for the past six years.

“Life still goes on and I have to continue to do what it is he (Stalin) knew me to do before he passed.”

He said he felt good about the performance, saying the choice of Mash Up was easy.“It is a song I really like and one which I knew I could do a lot with. So I am feeling good about the performance.”

Old Tech Youths Steel Orchestra, led by Sean Ramsey, was among five bands judged on Monday. This band also paid tribute to Stalin.

Old Tech performed Stay Giving Praise sung by Stalin and Ella Andall and arranged by two young members, Shaquille Sobion and Alisha Persad.

The most rousing rendition, however, came from Fonclaire Juniors who wowed spectators at its Dottin Street pan yard, with Voice’s Out and Bad.

Preliminary judging for junior bands continues in the eastern region on Tuesday and the northern region on Wednesday.