There’s been no word from the En­er­gy Min­istry on its ver­i­fi­ca­tion of the dam­aged oil tanker FSO Nabari­ma in the Gulf of Paria – but an en­er­gy sec­tor stake­hold­er has ad­vised that booms could be placed around the ves­sel to pre­vent oil spread in the event of a spill.