Stakeholder: St Jude’s Home move an opportunity to reset

St Jude's Home for Girls in Belmont.

As the St Jude’s Home for Girls, currently housed in Belmont, is moved to the premises of the former St Michael’s Home for Boys, at least one stakeholder feels that the move will be an opportunity for change.

In a response to Newsday, NiNa Young Women’s Empowerment Programme founder Akosua Dardaine Edwards said,

“Personally, I believe that this gives the institution an opportunity to reset and that may bode well for all, the staff and the ladies. I also believe the reset can include a sustainable transition plan for the ladies who are about to leave at age 18.”

Many of the participants in the programme come from the home, which was designed to contribute positively to the lives of girls, especially those from inner cities or living in state-run homes for children who experienced violence or neglect by their guardian, with the focus being empowerment through entrepreneurship.

Reports say the girls and staff will be in residence at the Diego Martin location by July 1, in time for the extended deadline under the Children’s Community Residences, Foster Homes and Nurseries Act which make operating a home without a license illegal and carries with it a $10,000 fine.

The Belmont building was inadequate for purpose under the Act, especially following a fire in April.

Minister in the Ministry of Communication Symon De Nobriga said the move is a temporary one.

“The move won’t impact the long-term plans for the home itself. More importantly though, the focus is on ensuring the girls are taken care of and provided for while the challenges at St Jude’s are addressed. That is the number one priority for Minister Webster-Roy and for us all.”

Attempts to contact the management of the Home, Minister Ayanna Webster-Roy, and the Children’s Authority for comment were unsuccessful up to press time.