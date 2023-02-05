Stakeholder Engagement on Bi-Monthly Payment of Salaries, Pensions, and Allowances Kicks Off

The content originally appeared on: The Barnacle News

February 3, 2023: The Government of Grenada, through the Ministry of Finance, will today begin engaging members of the Grenada Bankers Association and the Grenada Co-operative League Ltd to discuss the implementation of the bi-monthly payment of salaries, pensions, and allowances to Government employees and pensioners, which is scheduled to be implemented effective April 15, 2023.

The implementation date for the bi-monthly payment of personal emoluments is on schedule, based on the 6-month timeframe announced by the Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Hon. Dickon Mitchell, in the last quarter of 2022.

Consultations will be held with other key stakeholders, including public sector employees and their representatives as well as representatives of private sector organisations.

These consultations are geared towards ensuring the timely and seamless rollout of this policy and avoiding any potential negative implications for all stakeholders.