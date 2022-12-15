Stabbing suspect beaten with hammer in St Helena

Black Immigrant Daily News

A man who is accused of stabbing another man for talking to his ex-girlfriend was attacked and beaten with a hammer on Monday night in St Helena.

The incident stemmed from an incident at Las Lomas when the woman’s ex-boyfriend attacked the new boyfriend, stabbing him several times before running away.

Passersby took the wounded man to the Chaguanas Health Facility where he was treated and transferred to another hospital. He was treated for a punctured left lung.

Around 11.40 pm, about an hour after the stabbing, the attacker was at a gas station on St Helena Junction when he was attacked by two men and beaten with a hammer.

Police said they believe one of the attackers is a relative of the man who was stabbed earlier that night.

The injured man made a report to the Caroni police station.

Police are expected to review security camera footage as part of their enquiries.

NewsAmericasNow.com