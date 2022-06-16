St Mary’s couple gunned down at home

News

Police at the scene of a double homicide at St Mary’s Village, Moruga, on Wednesday. – LINCOLN HOLDER

A 36-year-old woman and her husband were shot dead in their home in Moruga on Wednesday afternoon.

Surita Deosaran and Nigel “Nyo” Chance, 43, lived St Mary’s Village, a few houses from the police post, with their son.

A report said shortly before 5 pm, residents heard gunshots and relatives found the bodies.

The police said gunmen got out of a car and entered the house.

A white car, believed to be getaway, was seen speeding off. The police later found a white car abandoned in the district.

The couple’s son, eight, police said, was not in the house at the time of the shooting.

In March, Deosaran was shot while driving to her home. The shooters were also in a white car. She spent several weeks in the San Fernando General Hospital. She was discharged about two weeks ago.

At the scene, relatives including his sister Joanne Chance, wept.

“My brother was an innocent man. He has never been involved in any crimes. I cannot understand why they killed him.”

Southern Division and Homicide Bureau Region III police including ASP Persad, Insp Rebeiro, Sgts Radhaykissoon and Jones visited the scene.

Other police included Insp Santana and Sgt Haitool.