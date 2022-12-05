St. Kitts Buzziest Cruise Week Yet in 2022

Black Immigrant Daily News

Basseterre, St. Kitts, December 5, 2022 (St. Kitts Tourism Authority) – The first week in December promises buzzy cruise activity for St. Kitts. The destination expects triple, quadruple, and quintuple cruise calls this week. The increased cruise calls provide exciting opportunities for tourism stakeholders such as taxi operators, tour operators, merchants, restaurants, and vendors, to name a few, to capitalize on increased visits to the island.

This week premieres with Celebrity Edge, Celebrity Millennium, and Norwegian Dawn visiting on Monday, 5 December. The destination will continue to experience booming cruise activity on the following days:

Tuesday 6 December – Regal Princess, Enchanted Princess, SeaDream I, and Aida LunaWednesday 7 December – Celebrity Apex, Seabourn Ovation, Marella Explorer 2, and Aida DivaThursday 8 December – MSC Seaside, Azamara Onward, Star Flyer, Sirena, and RotterdamSaturday 10 December – Voyager of The Seas

“This week is extraordinary for the destination. St. Kitts will experience back-to-back cruise calls daily, representing the destination’s ability to develop and sustain strong partnerships with our associate cruise partners. We continue to celebrate our successes as a cruise destination, and we urge valued stakeholders to innovate their existing offerings as it will significantly contribute to impactful guest experiences, visitor-spend, and return visits,” remarked Honourable Marsha T. Henderson, Minister of Tourism.

In addition to the robust cruise week ahead for the destination, St. Kitts will welcome the inaugural cruise call of Azamara Onward, owned and operated by Azamara Cruises which adds to the destination’s successes and current repertoire of attaining increased maiden calls.

“Quintuple cruise calls are a major accomplishment for St. Kitts this season. More cruise calls daily provide rich economic opportunities for our people this winter season. It also provides the opportunity to showcase St. Kitts like never before. As per recent conversations with various cruise lines, it is a common reiteration that guests are seeking more immersive experiences. This week allows our valued stakeholders to spotlight the unique, rich, and colorful attributes of Kittitian culture, history, cuisine, and experiences,” shared Ellison “Tommy” Thompson, Chief Executive Officer at the St. Kitts Tourism Authority.

The destination is projected to receive a total of seventy-one (71) cruise calls in December and promises a robust and economic-friendly season for the tourism industry in St. Kitts.

NewsAmericasNow.com