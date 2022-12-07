St. Kitts and Nevis Gives Thanks and Praise to the Almighty for an Uneventful 2022 Hurricane Season

Black Immigrant Daily News

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, December 06, 2022 (SKNIS) – Officials of the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis, residents, citizens, and faith-based organizations came together on Monday, December 5, 2022, for a special service of praise and thanksgiving as the twin-island Federation was spared from any devastating impact during the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season, which was forecast to be an “above-normal” season but which turned out to be an average season.

The prediction was 20 named storms, nine (9) hurricanes and four (4) major hurricanes. However, the season turned out to have 14 storms, seven (7) hurricanes and three (3) major hurricanes.

The Thanksgiving Service to mark the End of the Hurricane Season was held at the Pro-Cathedral of St. George with St. Barnabas on Cayon Street.

Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew and his Cabinet colleagues took a break from their Cabinet meeting to attend the important church service.

The Cabinet of Ministers was joined by permanent secretaries and other senior government officers, officials of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), members of the St. Kitts Christian Council, the St. Kitts Evangelical Association, St. Kitts Seventh-day Adventists, and representatives of other denominations at Monday’s service.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Ecclesiastical and Faith-Based Affairs, the Honourable Dr. Geoffrey Hanley said this annual service is not one of mere formality “but one of paramount importance when we come together before our God on a national level to show our gratitude and appreciation for His faithfulness.”

“As the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season officially ends it is important to ensure that we fail not as a people to give the Almighty thanks and praise for his mercies and protection over this our beautiful Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis. He has spared us yet another year from the ravages of hurricanes and other natural disasters and has brought us safely to the close of this year’s hurricane season and for this, we are truly grateful,” the Deputy Prime Minister said.

Notwithstanding the Federation’s good fortunes this year with respect to hurricanes, Deputy Prime Minister Hanley said citizens and residents should be mindful of the increased intensity and severity of hurricanes, as a direct result of climate change.

Dr. Hanley said, “Although experts are currently uncertain whether there will be a change in the number of hurricanes, they are certain that the intensity and severity of hurricanes will continue to increase. This trend is very troubling for us as a small island developing state and we must find ways to become more proactive and resilient if we ought to continue to thrive and progress.”

The Atlantic Hurricane Season runs from June 01 to November 30 every year.

