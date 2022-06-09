St Jude’s Home for Girls gets new board

News

Newly-installed St Jude’s Home for Girls board members with Vijay Gangapersad, deputy permanent secretary in the Ministry of Gender and Child Affairs. –

ONE month after a report into children’s homes revealed rampant abuse, a new board has been appointed at the St Jude’s Home for Girls.

In a media release on Thursday, the Ministry of Gender and Child Affairs said the board will be in place for a two-year period.

Deputy permanent secretary in the ministry Vijay Gangapersad encouraged the new team to partner with stakeholders as the work cannot be done single-handedly. He also encouraged them to be innovative and implement best practices.

Newly-appointed chairman Marsha Bailey said she welcomed the opportunity to serve the nation’s children and work passionately to fulfil the committee’s mandate.

Allegations of child abuse were raised in the December 2021 Judith Jones Report on children’s homes, which was laid in Parliament in April.

Arising out of the allegations abuse at the institution, Archbishop Jason Gordon said an investigative team will be established that will have independent and qualified experts in the fields of psychology, childcare/social work, law and human resource management.

The release said “The Division of Gender and Child Affairs eagerly anticipates the collaboration among all appointed members as we work together to improve the child-protection machinery and provide safe spaces for children to grow and thrive.”