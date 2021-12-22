St Joseph woman, 76, dies after fall from tree

Police suspect a 76-year-old St Joseph woman died as a result of a fall after she tried to climb a tree to pick fruit on Tuesday.

They said they were called to the Maracas Royal Road, at around 4 pm. after the body of a woman was found near a cocoa tree near her house.

A district medical officer also went to the scene and declared her dead.

Residents in the area told police they usually saw her walking on the street on mornings, and found her body when they went to the house to check when they did not see her earlier on Tuesday.

Investigators said the woman fell on her head.

Several bananas from nearby banana trees were found in her pockets.

