The Elec­tions and Bound­aries Com­mis­sion (EBC) com­plet­ed the re­count of bal­lots for the St Joseph con­stituen­cy yes­ter­day af­ter­noon and count­ing of elec­tion poll cards which was al­so part of the ex­er­cise, was con­tin­u­ing last night to­wards a con­clu­sion.