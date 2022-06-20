St James teen shot dead, man injured

News

File photo –

A YOUNG man was murdered on Sunday night and another injured after some men in a car opened fire at them.

Police said Hezekiah Marcelle, 19, and Michael Emmanuel Richards, 30, also known as “Mikey,” were walking along a pavement at Belle Vue, Long Circular Road, around 10.45 pm when a white old model Nissan AD Wagon suddenly stopped alongside them.

Richards started to run as occupants in the car pointed guns and opened fire. Marcelle was shot several times and fell into a drain. The gunmen then drove off.

Richards who was hit in his right leg, was later treated at the Port of Spain General Hospital.

Marcelle was later pronounced dead on the scene by the district medical officer. His body was removed to the Forensic Sciences Centre in St James for autopsy.

Police recovered three spent 9mm shells, 35 spent 5.56 calibre shells and two cell phones from the crime scene. Investigations are continuing.