St James sinkhole and leak repaired

News

WASA employees pump out water from a ten-foot-wide sinkhole on the Western Main Road, St James, on Tuesday evening. – Angelo Marcelle

The Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) said the leak which caused a sinkhole along the Western Main Road, St. James was repaired by 6 am on Wednesday. It said the roadway had also been repaired.

Speaking to Newsday on Wednesday, corporate communications manager Gregory Roxborough said original estimates were that both the leak and the roadway could be repaired by 6 am on Wednesday.

“The job was carded to finish at 6 am and they stuck to that. The repairs were completed and everything is back to normal.”

The hole, which was about ten feet wide and four and a half feet deep, appeared late Tuesday evening, and had water pouring out of it into the canal on the westbound side of the road. It was caused by a leak that developed on the16 inch diameter transmission pipeline in the vicinity of the Courts store.

Repair works began at 6 pm on Tuesday evening, and customers in parts of St. James and environs experienced a disruption in their water supply as a result.