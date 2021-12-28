St James man killed in early morning shooting

Police are trying to establish the motive for the murder of a 25-year-old St James man, who was shot dead early on Monday morning.

Police said they were called to Soup Trace, Upper Dundonald Hill, St James, at around 5 am after a man found the body of Kendell McClean in his yard.

The man told police he remembered hearing gunshots at around 2 am but continued with his rest.

He later woke up to use the toilet when he saw McClean’s body.

Police went to the area with a district medical officer who declared McClean dead.

Investigators believe that McClean was attacked a short distance away from where his body was found and tried to run away before collapsing near the man’s home.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region I are continuing enquiries.

