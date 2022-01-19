St James man dies in Tarouba car crash

A 44-year-old St James man died in a car crash in south Trinidad on Tuesday night.

Shortly before 8 pm, Anthony Fox of Calcutta Street was driving his Toyota Sienta car north on the Solomon Hochoy Highway, police said. At the Tarouba overpass, he lost control of the car, which slammed head-on into a concrete pillar.

No one else was in the car.

Police said Fox was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital, where he died on arrival.

Officers from the South Highway patrol and Ste Madeleine police station visited the scene.

Cpl Roopchan of the Ste Madeleine police station is leading investigations.

