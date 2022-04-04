St James man dies in accident near Grand Bazaar

News

FILE PHOTO BY JEFF MAYERS –

A 54-year-old St James man is dead after an accident near Grand Bazaar on Monday afternoon.

Police said Martin Hatem was driving his Kia Sportage SUV on the southbound lane of the Uriah Butler Highway at around 2.30 pm when he lost control of the car which flipped.

Passsers by saw the accident and called the police who went to the scene with a district medical officer who declared Hatem dead.

Hatem’s death brought the total road fatality figure for the year to 27 compared to 24 for the same period last year.

St Joseph police are continuing enquiries.