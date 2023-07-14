St James man ambushed, shot dead on his way to work

News

JENSEN LA VENDE

A St James man was killed on his way to work on Friday morning.

Police said Kyle Soo Ping Chow of Belle Vue Long Circular, St. James was a baker at Freddie’s Bakery.

Just after 5 am, police said, Soo Ping Chow was ambushed and shot dead.

CCTV footage of the killing showed a black car pass Soo Ping Chow, and the front seat passenger came out and opened fire. The deceased tried running away and was followed by the gunman who continued shooting. He fell and the gunman stood over him and shot him several times.

The killer then got back in the car and escaped.

Police labelled the killing as gang related.