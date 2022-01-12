St Helena kidnap suspects still in custody

File photo.

Nine suspects, including a 16-year-old boy, remained in police custody up to Wednesday afternoon in relation to the kidnapping of St Helena couple Narine and Mattie Maraj.

The Marajes were kidnapped on Saturday afternoon when they went to look at a plot of land they owned on Three B’s Road, Piarco.

Newsday understands Narine, 62, freed himself and escaped sometime on Sunday afternoon. His wife Mattie, 54, was found in Cumuto on Tuesday.

Police said the suspects, who include six men and two women, are still being interviewed by investigators and statements still being compiled.

Afterwards investigators will seek advice from the police legal team on whether charges will be brought against the nine.