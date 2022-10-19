St Clair Academy notch first victory in Tobago Ascension

Tobago

Blackrock FC, following their victory over St Clair Coaching School at Shaw Park, Scarborough on Sunday.

THE Bertille St Clair Sports Academy (BSSA), deserves the most accolades at the end of six rounds of matches, in the Ascension Tobago Football Association (TFA) Ascension League.

The youthful BSSA team, who were the whipping boys in the central conference, having previously conceded 27 goals in five matches and scored only once, registered their first victory on Sunday.

Playing at the Moriah Recreation Field, BSSA notched a come-from-behind 4-3 victory over Golden Lane FC.

Golden Lane seemed set for the regulation three points, following early goals from Kurtnell Joseph and Imanhi Forbes in the fifth and seventh minutes of the match.

Kasim Redman netted the first of his three goals, in the 25th minute, to reduce BSSA deficit to 2-1 at half-time.

Golden Lane retained their two-goal cushion, when Jerime Quashie struck early in the second half.

However, Redman completed his hat-trick, with items in the 60th and 77th minutes.

Golden Lane pulled one back through Trevon Leith in the 85th minute.

While the three points did not change BSSA’s position at the bottom of the seven-team table, the result left Golden Lane one spot above BSSA, on six points, and needing a miracle to progress beyond the preliminary round.

Mason Hall Police Youth Club, gave themselves a boost for the semi-finals, in the second game of Sunday’s double-header.

Mason Hall, courtesy a double from Javani Thomas on either side of the half, earned a crucial 2-1 victory over Leeds United of Whim.

The victory propelled Mason Hall to third position with ten points, while Leeds remained in fifth position on seven points.

Leaders Stokely Vale (18 points) and second place Signal Hill United (13 points), were inactive over the weekend, along with fourth place Calder Hall FC (seven points).

The weekend was also favourable for Western Conference teams, Blackrock FC and Bethel United, at the Shaw Park ground.

Blackrock were dominant over St Clair Coaching School, as goals from Akeil Alleyne, Jaylon Taylor, Jonathan Thomas and Darrion Williams, resulted in a 4-1 victory.

Bethel displayed a similar 4-1 scoreline over Hills United of Patience Hill. Akeel Scott, Shakeel Gardener, Teejay Cadiz and Akiel Horsford were on target for the winners.

1976 FC Phoenix (16 points), are two points superior over Blackrock, at the top of the western conference, followed by Lambeau United (11 points), while Bethel on (eight points) occupied fourth.

Eastern Conference powerhouse, Sidey’s FC of Speyside, possessed the only unblemished record in the competition, with a perfect 12 points after four matches.

The double defending champions, are followed by Belle Garden SC on 11 points after six games and Georgia FC on seven points, from four outings.