St Anns man stabbed to death near fruit stall

A 60-year-old man is dead after he was stabbed to death during a fight in St Ann’s early on Friday morning

Police said David Joseph was at St Anns Road near Sydenhan Avenue at around 3.45 am when he got into a fight with a man in a black and white hoodie. He was stabbed several times by the man who ran away.

Joseph stumbled to a nearby fruit stall where he collapsed.

Residents heard the commotion and on checking saw Joseph on the street bleeding.

Police from the Port of Spain Task Force went to the area with homicide investigators and a district medical officer who declared Joseph dead.