SRPs lose in court over police tattoo policy

TWO special reserve police officers (SRPs) who challenged the police’s body art policy have lost their lawsuit against the State.

Justice Margaret Mohammed dismissed the judicial review claims of SRPs Michael Marcano and Givon Quamina, both of whom challenged a July 2020 police departmental order.

The policy precluded police officers from having tattoos on their head, face, neck, ears, scalp, or hands that would be visible when they are in uniform.

The judge had to determine whether the 2020 policy infringed the men’s rights to freedom of expression. They also had to prove unequal treatment.

In her ruling, the judge said from the evidence, the 2020 policy would not have applied to them because of the years they were rejected before that policy was made.

“In my opinion, the claimants failed to cross the first hurdle which was to provide cogent evidence that it was the application of the 2020 policy that caused the breach of their rights.

“From their own evidence, any tattoo policy concerning the refusal by the first defendant to recruit them had to be in force prior to 2019.”

She said the police service told the two a 2011 policy would have applied to them which applied only to trainees and not officers already enlisted in the service. She said they made no attempt to challenge the 2011 policy instead.

The 2020 policy, which replaced the 2011 policy, was eventually revoked in 2021. It still applies only to trainees, and prohibits tattoos or piercings which are visible beyond a fastened collar or sleeve cuff of officers’ grey shirts and allows for temporary coverage with makeup on the face, neck, or hands.

“In my opinion, any pronouncement by this court on the legality of the 2020 policy is academic and of no benefit to the public, as the 2021 policy which rescinded and replaced the 2020 policy, no longer imposes an absolute ban on tattoos. Instead, the 2021 policy permits the temporary coverage of tattoos which are visible on the face, neck, and hands.”

Both SRPs were denied an opportunity to join the police because they had tattoos on their arms and shoulders.

Marcano wanted the court to declare he was not disqualified from recruitment by a now-removed tattoo on his right shoulder.

He has been an SRP since July 2013 and has been with the Guard and Emergency Branch since September that year. He said he has been able to carry out his duties without objection even after disclosing to his superiors that he had a tattoo on his upper right shoulder.

He said he tried several times to join the police, first in 2014, when he sat the entrance exam and advanced to the medical review stage, but was denied permission to progress further because of the tattoo.

His claim said he objected and referred to several police officers with tattoos, some of which were visible.

He reapplied in 2015, 2016, and 2017 but was told he couldn’t enter the Police Academy because of the tattoo.

He said his tattoo was not visible when he wore his normal dress shirt, but was advised to remove it. He was referred to a tattoo business that removed body art for prospective police applicants and did so. As instructed, he got a letter saying the tattoo had been removed.

He once again applied for recruitment and presented the letter, but was told because the removal left a mark on his skin, he was still not eligible.

Quamina said he tried to join the police several times but was denied because of a tattoo on his upper right arm, which depicts a dollar sign, a star, and his name.

She only ordered the men to pay the State’s costs for the loss of their constitutional claim because of the conduct of the Commissioner of Police in response to pre-action protocol letters. She chided the two for not withdrawing the judicial-review aspect of their claim earlier, but said, “Given the conduct of the claimants and the first defendant at various stages of the action with respect to the judicial review claim, I have decided that the appropriate order for costs is for each party to bear his own costs as both acted unreasonably at different stages of the action.”

Each man will have to pay the State’s costs for defending the constitutional claim.