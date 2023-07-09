SRP officer killed in crash

News

A Special Reserve Police (SRP) officer was killed in an accident which took place during the early morning hours on Sunday along the Churchill Roosevelt Highway in Mausica.

A police report stated that at about 4.50 am, SRP constable Kemron Purcell, 33, of Darwill Gardens Extension Road in Arima was driving a black Nissan Sentra car (PDR 5701) east along the highway when on near the Mausica intersection, he lost control of the car which collided with a lamp pole.

A report was made to police and officers including PC George and others from the North Central Task Force as well as fire officers led by FSSO George of the Arima Fire Station responded. Police said that Purcell died at the scene.

District Medical Officer Dr Victor Terapalli later ordered the body removed to the mortuary and an autopsy is expected to be done sometime this week. Also visiting the scene were WPC Toussaint of the Crime Scene Investigations unit, Inspector Wright of the Arima police station, Sgt Charles and Ag Cpl Phillip both of the Barataria Highway Patrol unit.

Acting Cpl Rampersad of the Arima police station is continuing enquiries. PC Purcell was last based at the community-oriented police section of the Maloney Police Station.