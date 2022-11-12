SRP killed in drive-by shooting in Tobago

News

Stock photo

A special reserve police officer, with fewer than five years of service, was killed in a drive-by shooting in Les Coteaux, Tobago, on Saturday night. He has been identified as Kyle Lashley.

Police said shortly after 7 pm, Lashley was sitting with a group of men when car pulled up alongside them. Two men came out of car and fired several shots the group.

Lashley fell to the ground and was taken to the Scarborough General Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Investigations are continuing.