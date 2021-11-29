Sri Lanka openers take advantage on rain-hit 1st day

Sports

Sri Lankan batsman Pathum Nissanka plays a shot during the day one of the second Test between Sri Lanka and West Indies in Galle, Sri Lanka, on Monday. (AP PHOTO) –

SRI LANKA openers Dimuth Karunaratne and Pathum Nissanka produced an opening partnership of 106 as Sri Lanka took advantage of steady, but uninspiring bowling from the West Indies on a rain-hit first day of the second and final Test at the Galle International Stadium, Galle on Monday.

The hosts, who won the toss and decided to bat, were on 113 runs for the loss of one wicket when play was called off due to bad light.

West Indies bowler Roston Chase (left) takes a catch to dismiss Sri Lanka’s Dimuth Karunaratne during the day one of their second Test in Galle, Sri Lanka, on Monday. (AP PHOTO)

Rain washed out the first two sessions, but captain Karunaratne, who scored a century and a half-century in the first Test, and Nissanka, gave Sri Lanka a good foundation before the left-handed Karunaratne, on 42, offered off-spinner Roston Chase a return catch which was duly accepted.

Nissanka is unbeaten on 61 and Oshada Fernando is the other not-out batsman, on two.

The West Indies, who lost the first Test by 187 runs, brought in fast bowler Kemar Roach and left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul, at the expense of Shannon Gabriel and Rahkeem Cornwall, while Sri Lanka dropped fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera and included debutant batsman Charith Asalanka.