Sprinter Ahye bags 100m silver at Puerto Rico Classic

Sports

In this July 30, 2021 file photo, Michelle-Lee Ahye, left, of Trinidad and Tobago, runs in her heat of the women’s 100-meters at the 2020 Summer Olympics, in Tokyo. Ahye raced to silver in the 100m, on Thursday, at the Puerto Rico Athletics Classic. (AP Photo) –

TRINIDAD and Tobago sprinter Michelle-Lee Ahye powered to silver in the women’s 100-metre final at the 2022 Puerto Rico Athletics Classic which sped off at the Estadio Francisco Montaner in Ponce, on Thursday.

Running out of lane three, Ahye had a good start and clocked 11.06 seconds to finish behind the fastest woman alive and multiple-Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah.

The Jamaican favourite crossed the finish line in a nippy 10.93s to secure yet another gold medal in fine style. Bagging bronze was American Shania Collins in 11.08s. Current world leader and 2021 NCAA double champion, Cambrea Sturgis finished seventh in 11.29s.

Ahye’s silver medal was her fourth podium finish from five women’s 100m finals contested this year.

Additionally, TT sprinter Jereem Richards returns to action in the men’s 200m final at the Wanda Diamond League in Doha, Qatar from 1.10pm (TT time). Richards runs out of lane three and will have his work cut out against some of the world’s best sprinters.

Reigning Olympic 200m champion Andre De Grasse (Canada) leads the star-studded field alongside world champion Noah Lyles (USA) and Tokyo Olympic 100m silver medallist Fred Kerley (USA).

De Grasse is the Canadian national record holder (19.62s) and a multiple Olympic and world medallist. He also captured silver in the 200m and bronze in the 100m at the 2019 World Championships.

Lyles, Olympic 200m bronze medallist, was a double gold medallist in Doha 2019 over 200m and in the 4x100m relay. He is a former world Under-20 100m champion.

Aaron Brown (Canada), Filippo Tortu (Italy) and Femi Ogunode (Qatar) also make up the stellar 200m field.