SporTT sponsors live-in academy for U-23 cricketers

Under-23 cricketers with TTCB and SporTT officials at the launch of the development academy, at the National Cricket Centre, Balmain, Couva, Friday. – TTCB

Twenty of Trinidad and Tobago’s best under-23 cricketers have been selected to be part of an eight-weekend, live-in camp at the Sir Frank Worrell Development Centre in Balmain, Couva.

The camp bowled off on Friday, with an official launch, courtesy sponsors SporTT and facilitators TT Cricket Board.

Its aim is to prepare the inductees for the transition to the next level, U-23 and beyond, and is in keeping with Cricket West Indies’ (CWI) mandate to bridge the gap between U-19 and senior players.

Additionally, the camp was designed to introduce participants to innovative skills and modern techniques.

More importantly, said academy coach Debideen Manick: “There is a human element in it – to become proper human beings.”

Those selected were standout performers from this year’s Secondary Schools’ Cricket League (SSCL) and national youth tournaments.

The talented bunch includes Justin Jagessar, Nick Ramlal, Kyle Ramdoo, Rajeev Ramnath, Kyle Kissoondath, Andrew Rambarran, Joshua Davis, Fareez Ali, Vasant Singh, Jacen Agard, Abdul Rahman Juman, Orlando James, Ronillster Perreira, Liam Mamchan, Zachary Siewah, Joshua James, Ricardo Chase, Riyaad Mohammed, Aaidan Racha and Josh Telemaque.

TTCB first vice-president Arjoon Ramlal said, “These young men were selected based on the promise shown and the talent they possess.

“We feel you are best suited to finish your cricketing skills, put in all the hard work necessary to come out, at the end of this programme, better cricketers and better human beings, who will go on to represent TT, and by extension, West Indies.”

According to TTCB president Azim Bassarath, this developmental camp started in the early 2000s and was a integral part of nurturing TT and international stars such as Sunil Narine and Nicholas Pooran as well as former players Kieron Pollard and Denesh Ramdin, among others.

Pollard was the academy’s first valedictorian, Bassarath said.

Manick said the programme brings a holistic approach to cricket and personal player development. He welcomed its return after covid19 shut down its operations for three years.

“A lot (of development) has been lost (because of the pandemic). We are here to share a common understanding. There are serious expectations from the participants – make the best use of this opportunity.

“Often times we find ourselves fixated on victories on trophies and medals, but we need these well-deserved triumphs, like a crucial foundation of young talent, meticulously nurtured and supported through a programme like the cricket academy. It is a truly rewarding experience to see initiatives such as these bear fruit,” Manick said.

The camp features 16 sessions over eight consecutive weekends, excluding the weekend for Divali (November 11-12).