Spoilers Debe cop Guaracara T20 Night Cricket title

Sports

Guaracara T20 Night Cricket winners Spoilers. – Courtesy: Guaracara T20 League

Spoilers Debe were crowned champions of the 2023 Guaracara T20 Night Cricket League on Saturday as they executed a seven-wicket victory over Expert All Stars at Guaracara Recreation Ground.

Batting first, Expert All Stars were dismissed for 139 from 20 overs, led by Brandon Jugmohan’s knock of 29. Suresh Baal (3/18) and Joseph Williams (3/45) were the chief destroyers with the ball for Spoilers. Set at 140 for victory, Spoilers raced to a victorious 140/3 from just 15.3 overs to capture the $20,000 top prize. Tariq Abdool top scored with 37 runs while Avalon Cuffy (24) and Shazim Khan (20) also contributed with the bat.

For Baal’s stellar spell, he copped the Man of the Match award.

The final bowled off in front of thousands of spectators in Guaracara. This night competition is an annual staple for residents of Hard Bargain, Piparo, Williamsville and environs. Upon completion of the T20 tournament, the Guaracara T10 Cricket League bowled off on Tuesday at the same venue.

The competition’s organiser Reynold “Babla” Sewdass also shared his thoughts on the event’s successful hosting this year, post-pandemic.

“When I started this journey ten years ago I never envisaged that it would have grown to become the premier T20 night cricket league in the country. Running a league for 60 to 75 consecutive nights is no easy feat. “I was told that I had to bring ‘cricket stars’ if the tournament was going to gain popularity. I say we have stars. Community cricketers who represent their villages and clubs and still play the sport with a passion.

“To survive ten seasons means that a lot has been done right. I have always maintained that integrity, fair play and transparency will the foundation on which this league stands.

“Funding such a long tournament has always been a challenge, especially now. I would love to see it continue to grow because it has put the small community of Guaracara on the cricketing map and it has created tremendous economic opportunities for many.”