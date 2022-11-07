Speyside Secondary closed by bad weather

News

A woman walks through the rain without an umbrella along Carrington Street, Scarborough. – File Photo

Speyside Secondary School remained closed on Monday after bad weather over the weekend resulted in certain parts of the school being deemed unusable.

The Division of Education said the school would be cleaned on Monday and is scheduled to reopen on Tuesday.

It said, “Parents are advised to ensure that their children utilise this unforeseen closure to complete outstanding assignments and review subject content.”

The division said it remains committed to offering students a welcoming learning environment and thanks all parents and teachers for their continued co-operation and support.