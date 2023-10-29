Special traffic unit clamps down on Tobago

News

Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher –

Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher deployed a special traffic enforcement unit from the Traffic and Highway Patrol Branch to conduct road traffic enforcement exercises and assist with traffic management in Tobago.

A police statement on Saturday said there was a 600 per cent year-on-year increase in road traffic deaths in the Tobago Division for this year.

The unit from Trinidad arrived on Tuesday, and between then and Friday morning, issued over 148 traffic tickets to drivers for various traffic violations.

Most drivers and front-seat passengers got tickets for failing to wear a seatbelt.

Members of the unit also arrested eight drivers who appeared before magistrate Anslem Leander on Friday.

Seven were charged with drunk driving and one for driving a car and not being the holder of a driver’s permit.

A businessman and a heavy goods truck driver, who were both on their second drunk driving charge, were fined $19,000 and $14,000, respectively.

In total, the magistrate issued $54,400 in fines to the drivers for drunk driving and driving without a permit.

Police strategic road safety project co-ordinator Sgt Brent Batson, who is also part of the enforcement team in Tobago, appealed to all road users to exercise care and caution and comply with road traffic rules.

The statement quoted him as saying, “We aim to reduce the risk of injury and harm to the public in general, and ensuring safe, responsible road use is a key part of that strategy.”

“Unfortunately, we have already received some negative views about our road policing efforts, but we are appealing to everyone participating in the 2023 Tobago carnival activities to obey the law when it comes to driving on the roads and ensure they have a sober driver behind the wheel of the motor vehicle.”

To people who might view the police’s efforts as “purely repressive,” Batson added: “I ask you to attempt to change your perspective to that of preventive. We want everyone to enjoy the Tobago carnival, but it can’t be at the expense of endangering life and limb.”

To the people who “cannot appreciate” the police’s role in road safety, Batson encouraged them to “just speak to the families, friends and colleagues of the seven” people who lost their lives as a result of road traffic accidents in Tobago for 2023.

Batson said: “We all have our part to play in road safety, so please help the police service in our efforts to save lives and keep families together by practising safe and responsible road use.”