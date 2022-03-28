Special reserve police to get $8m in oustanding allowances

News

Fitzgerald Hinds –

SOME 380 special reserve police (SRP) officers will soon receive their outstanding cost of living and meal allowances amounting to $8 million, according to a question posed by Naparima MP Rodney Charles to Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds in the House of Representatives on Friday.

Charles asked when would the officers receive these allowances which had been budgeted in 2020 but not paid out yet.

Hinds said, “The issue which delayed the resolution of this matter was the determination of the Commissioner of Police to amend the terms and conditions of employment for special reserve police officers, since this authority was not found in contemporary records.

“After thorough research, reference to such authority was recently traced back to a decision of Cabinet in 1977, 45 years ago.

“Accordingly the required funding will be released to the TTPS within the next month.”