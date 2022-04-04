Special prosecutor Travers Sinanan dies

News

Travers Sinanan –

ATTORNEY Travers Sinanan, a special prosecutor for the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, and brother of Senior Counsel Avory Sinanan, has died.

Although he was ailing for some time, Newsday was told he contracted covid19 weeks ago and had to be hospitalised.

He died at hospital at 1 am on Sunday.

Speaking to Newsday, Avory Sinanan, SC, confirmed his brother’s death and said it was a wake-up call.

“Events like this hits you and you realise how fragile life is and the need to be humane and sympathetic towards each other and the need to look after your own health.”

He said Sinanan’s daughter, 25, was in Trinidad visiting and only returned to the United Kingdom on Thursday. Travers also has a son, 22, who is attending Oxford University.

Travers Sinanan was also a former Director of Public Prosecutions of St Kitts and Nevis from 2013-2015. He was also a senior crown prosecutor and crown advocate in the UK, prosecuting several serious and complex high profile cases at all levels for the Crown Prosecution Service from 1990-2013.

He was also one of the lead crown advocates prosecuting public order offences in London during the UK riots in August 2011.

Not only did he practice in criminal prosecutorial litigation, he was also a criminal defence attorney and also practiced in occupational health and safety.

At the Court of Appeal in Trinidad, Sinanan prosecuted several high-profile cases as special prosecutor.

Several prosecutors expressed sadness after learning of his death. “So sad. He was a beautiful human being. Classy people like him are such a rarity.”

One judge also said it was “sad.”