Special Olympics Trinidad and Tobago mourns top ex-athlete

Sports

Devan Mahadeo

Special Olympics Trinidad and Tobago (SOTT) is mourning the death of former athlete and administrator Devan Mahadeo.

In a post on its Facebook page on Monday, SOTT paid tribute to Mahadeo, 37, who died on Monday after a period of illness.

“Some people come to be just part of life, while others come to make an impression in life. Devan Mahadeo was one who has left footprints on Special Olympics Trinidad and Tobago,” SOTT said.

Mahadeo had been involved in Special Olympics for over 17 years and excelled at both the Winter and Summer Games.

He earned silver medals in football at Dublin, Ireland in 2003 and Shanghai, China 2007, bronze in floor hockey at 2013 Winter Games in PyeonChang, Korea and gold at the 2015 Special Olympics World Games in Los Angeles, California.

He was instrumental in the SOTT winning gold in football, serving as captain and leading from the front with four goals.

He also represented TT in cricket and floorball, and was an assistant coach in floor hockey.

Mahadeo was also recognised by the First Citizens Sports Foundation for his achievements.

More recently, Mahadeo served as the athlete representative on the SOTT board before graduating to be SOTT representative on the first Caribbean Athlete Leadership Council where he was responsible for sport development.

SOTT extended condolences and wished his family strength in dealing with the loss.