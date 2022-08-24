Speaker attends CPA conference in Canada

News

– Nicholas Bayley

In a release issued on Monday, Parliament announced that Speaker of the House Bridgid Annisette-George, and Lisa Morris-Julian, MP, will attend the 65th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference.

The conference, beginning on Tuesday, is expected to be attended by over 500 parliamentarians, parliamentary staff and decision-makers and it will be hosted by the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association Canada Region in Halifax, Canada.

The release said this is one of the largest CPA gatherings, at which some of the most critical issues facing today’s modern parliaments and legislatures will be addressed. The theme of the conference will be Inclusive, Accessible, Accountable and Strong Parliaments; the Cornerstone of Democracy and Essential for Development. It ends on Friday.Members will also elect news chairs of the CPA Executive Committee, the Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians, the CPA Small Branches and a new treasurer.