Speaker at Jeneka Guerra’s funeral – ‘Men, learn to walk away’

News

A weeping Aretha Johnson hugs her son Jovannie at the funeral for her murdered daughter Jeneka Guerra. PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE

A call has been made for men to walk away from failed relationships.

It came from former temporary senator Harvey Borris, the great-uncle of Jeneka Guerra, as he spoke at her funeral on Friday at the Refreshing Spring Open Bible Standard Church in Santa Cruz.

Guerra’s body was found in a grave in the forest in Maracas, St Joseph on November 4. She went missing on October 30. She had been stabbed and chopped.

“I make a special appeal to all men, for whatever the reasons are, men, you must learn to walk away.

“This must not and cannot continue. I appeal, mothers, to tell your sons, brothers and all: we must learn to have the strength to walk away.”

Borris said one of the things lacking in society is respect. He told men if they walk away, God will “open a better door, a brighter door, another door, as the case may be.”

His call echoed by two other speakers, including Pastor Inez Ross, who went a step further and advised women to be careful of who they call their friend.

“I love what Mr Borris said, to walk away. He is saying that to men. I’m saying to women and young girls, choose your friends wisely. Not everyone you talk nicely to is your friend,” Ross said.

Ricardo Parks, Guerra’s godfather, read a statement on behalf of her father Anthony Guerra, who lives in Canada. Parks also called on men to walk away.

FINAL RITES: Mourners pray during the funeral on Friday for murdered casino worker Jeneka Guerra at the Refreshing Spring Open Bible Standard Church in Santa Cruz. PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE

During the funeral, Guerra’s mother Aretha Johnson wept and kept looking skyward. Her son Jovannie appeared to be in a daze.

Parks read Guerra’s father’s statement: “To my cherished one, you are forever in all of us. May you enjoy your rest with your ancestors and watch over us.”

Guerra’s casket was sealed because of the state of decomposition of her body when she was found. The purple and white casket was covered in photos of her.

Her mother, at the end of the service, thanked God that the family was able to retrieve her body. Many mourners wore white and purple T-shirts with an image of Guerra’s face printed on them.

Guerra’s cousin Thyessa Prime-Bernard, reading the eulogy, said Guerra was always smiling and was full of life.

“She was annoying but loyal,” Prime-Bernard said, adding that her cousin was strong, loved children and never held a grudge.

During his sermon, Pastor Marcus Charles called on the congregation to learn from Guerra’s death, saying while some may think they are invincible, Guerra’s death is a reminder that they are not.