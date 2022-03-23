Spacewalk gave ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer a ‘complete tour of the space station’

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)Two astronauts will go on a spacewalk outside of the International Space Station Wednesday to conduct maintenance and upgrades for the orbiting laboratory.

Astronauts Raja Chari of NASA and Matthias Maurer of the European Space Agency began the spacewalk at 8:32 a.m. ET. Live coverage will stream on NASA’s TV channel and website beginning at 7:30 a.m. ET.

At the beginning of the walk, Maurer experienced an issue involving the camera and light assembly on his helmet, which did not pose any threat to his safety, according to NASA. Chari assisted Maurer and they worked on a solution with mission control members on the ground, which involved some wiring. Once it was fixed, the duo began working on their spacewalk activities around 9:44 a.m. ET.

During the six-and-a-half-hour excursion, the astronauts will work on a number of tasks. Chari and Maurer will install hoses on a radiator beam valve module, which routes ammonia through the station’s heat-rejecting radiators. These ensure that space station systems remain at the proper temperature.

NASA astronaut Raja Chari is pictured during his spacewalk on March 15.

Additionally, Chari and Maurer will replace an external camera, install a power and data cable on the Columbus module’s Bartolomeo science platform, and conduct some other upgrades.

