South Trinidad students relieved after SEA exams

A student leaves happy with balloons after writing the SEA exams at Grant Memorial Presbyterian School in San Fernando on Thursday. Photo by Marvin Hamilton

Holding roses and balloons, anxious parents stood outside Grant Memorial Presbyterian School on Thursday afternoon as they waited to greet their children who had sat this year’s Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) examination.

As she walked out of the school, Amariah Seecheran was hugged by her mother Trisha Seecheran, who gave her a colourful “Congratulations” balloon and bouquet.

A relieved Amariah told Newsday, “I am feeling happy that the exam is over and I am looking forward to going away with my mom.

“We’ll be going to America and I am just happy to spend time with my mom and be over with this SEA thing.”

Naila Alexander and Khalia Davis was greeted by Chuck E Cheese mascot on C3 centre on Thusday following the SEA exams that the students wrote. Photo by Marvin Hamilton

Hoping to pass for Naparima Girls’ High School in San Fernando, Amariah said she gave her best effort in the exam.

Relieved “after all the schoolwork, past papers and long nights studying,” Matthaus Mathura told Newsday he now looks forward to reading books and playing video games. He hopes to pass for Naparima College.

Landon Phillip Charles also wants to pass for Naparima College. But as he waits for his results, he’s happy to put down his schoolbooks for a bit and cool down with some much-needed family time.

For his mother, Beverly Mahabir-Charles, this year’s exam was extra special.

A student leaves joyous after writing the SEA exams at Grant Memorial Presbyterian School in San Fernando on Thursday. Photo by Marvin Hamilton

She explained, “This is my second child writing SEA, and the last, so it’s a sense of relief and I am looking forward to spending time with him relaxing and enjoying the months ahead.”

Even though his cancer-stricken daughter Sidara Akalloo was unable to sit the exam, David Akalloo livestreamed students leaving the school for her to watch from her bed at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope.

Sidara, 11, lost the use of her legs after being diagnosed a year ago with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia. She had hoped to walk into the exam room on Thursday, but is in hospital with pancreatitis, liver dysfunction and jaundice.

A student leaves happy with a bunch of flowers after writing the SEA exams at Grant Memorial Presbyterian School in San Fernando on Thursday. Photo by Marvin Hamilton

Akalloo told Newsday, “The only way she could have really felt part of the exam today was for me and my son to come and help her see the students exit.

“This will at least help her feel as if this is how it would’ve been at the end of the exam.

He explained he’s doing the paperwork with the Ministry of Education so she can do the supplemental SEA exams on April 20.

When Newsday visited C3 Centre in Corinth, San Fernando, scores of parents and students were celebrating the end of the exam.

Adeloa Ogunsheye-Greenidge took her daughter Naila Alexander and her best friend, Khalia Davis, to Chuck E Cheese for a surprise “brain cooler.”

Candist Ferdinand treated her son with Chuck E Cheese after he wrote the exams at the Seventh Day Adventist Primary School on Thursday. -Photo by Marvin Hamilton

A relieved Ogunsheye-Greenidge said she felt as though she herself was doing online school at one point, given how involved she had to be in her daughter’s schooling over the past two years of the pandemic.

“We had to be monitoring and ensuring that they had to do their work. I feel a sense of relief, and I know that the past few years was challenging. But I believe that the girls would do exceedingly well.”

A student of St Gabriel’s Girls’ RC, Khalia said she felt good the exam was over and now looks forward to relaxing.

Naila, a student at San Fernando Girls’ Anglican School, added, “I felt like it was heaven walking out the school’s gate and I feel relieved. I look forward to freedom, like sleeping 10 o’clock in the morning, over the next few months. ”

As he played on one of the games, Pavan Ramharack said he felt a little nervous after the exam, but gave it his best effort. He looks forward to relaxing and spending more time with his cousins. He wants to pass for Presentation College, San Fernando.