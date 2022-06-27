South Trinidad corporations prepare for bad weather

News

Workers from the Penal/Debe regional corporation assist a resident who came to collect sandbags as they prepare for major rainfall over the next 48 hours during the passage of a tropical wave. – Lincoln Holder

With the country under a tropical storm warning on Monday afternoon, several corporations have taken steps to mitigate any possible disasters the bad weather might cause.

Chairman of Mayaro/Rio Claro Regional Corporation Raymond Cozier said the corporation has arranged transport in strategic places in flood-prone areas in Mayaro, Rio Claro and Biche.

Early on Monday, corporation staffers began preparing and distributing sandbags to residents.

“The corporation has already made plans with three shelters in the likelihood of disasters. They will be available to the public at a moment’s notice,” Cozier said.

The shelters are Guayaguayare and Biche community centres, The Mayaro Civic centre will be available in the event of any disaster.

Chairman of the Princes Town Regional Corporation Gowrie Roopnarine said the corporation is putting things in place.

“We have our disaster management unit (DMU) ready and our equipment drivers in place if anything should occur.”

Penal/Debe Regional Corporation (PDRC) chairman Dr Allen Sammy said there was an emergency meeting with the DMU and other heads on Monday to discuss the PDRC’s readiness.

He urged people to stock up on food, water, and other useful equipment such as candles and flashlights.

He said shelters are the Barrackpore Regional Complex, Esperance Regional Complex and Woodland Hindu and Penal Secondary Schools.

“A fifth is being arranged in the Penal Rock Road area. They will be stocked with cots, blankets, water and basic food initially,” he said.

Councillors distributed about 800 sandbags on Monday at the corporation.

Point Fortin Borough Corporation met on the issue on Monday, but word on the outcome was not forthcoming on Monday afternoon.