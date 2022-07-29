South Oropouche SRP charged with assaulting, robbing woman

News

A Special Reserve Police officer was expected to appear before a justice of the peace on Friday charged with common assault, robbery with violence, and demanding money by menace.

Devon Campbell, 41, was last attached to the South Oropouche police station, a police statement said on Friday.

The charges stemmed from an alleged incident on July 24.

The victim reported to Professional Standards Bureau (PSB) police that she was at Campbell’s homes on Sunday 24 when they had a heated argument.

Campbell allegedly physically assaulted her and took money and jewellery from her.

It is further alleged that he pointed his licensed gun at her face and tried to put it in her mouth. He also allegedly demanded that she give him cash.

PSB officers investigated the report, and on Wednesday, led by W/Snr Supt Suzette Martin, they arrested him.

On Thursday, Director of Public Prosecutions, Roger Gaspard, SC, instructed the police to charge him with the offences.

WPC Francis laid the charge.