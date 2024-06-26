South Oropouche mini mart owner shot, wounded in robbery

News

Police cars on a crime scene. – File photo by Jeff K Mayers

A mini mart owner has been hospitalised after bandits shot him in a robbery at his business place on June 25.

The victim, 53, owner of Mel’s Mini Mart at Dow Village in South Oropouche, was in critical condition at the San Fernando General Hospital up to June 26.

He has gunshot wounds to his neck, chin and left knee.

Reports are around 8 pm on June 25, he was inside the mini mart when two gunmen walked in and announced a hold-up.

They robbed the owner of an undisclosed amount of money, which represented the day’s sales.

There was a scuffle, during which the victim was shot, and the bandits ran away.

A passerby took the victim to the hospital.

The police were alerted, and WPC Maxima and PC Bisram together with members of the South Western Division Task Force and other police, responded and searched for the suspects without luck.

They found two spent shells.

The suspects remained at large.

Acting Cpl Bernard of the South Oropouche police station is investigating.