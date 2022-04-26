South Oropouche man who survived shooting last year, gunned down in Fyzabad

News

Hakeem Peters.

One year after a shooting in San Fernando left a South Oropouche man badly wounded, he was gunned down in a moving car in Fyzabad on Monday night.

Hakeem “Skinny” Peters, 25, of Lezama Trace, died on the spot at Delhi Road.

The driver, Kion Ramdhan, 21, of Fyzabad, was shot and wounded. He was taken to hospital where he remained up to Tuesday afternoon.

The murder happened at about 8.30 pm on Monday.

Ramdhan was reversing a Nissan Versa car out of a relative’s yard with Peters in the front passenger seat.

Gunshots rang out and the car crashed and stopped near a concrete drain.

Peters was hit several times in his back. He died in the passenger’s seat with his upper body slumped on the driver’s seat.

Ramdhan, who was also hit, got out and ran to the back of the house.

In April last year, Peters was shot and wounded at Embacadere, San Fernando. Residents had reported hearing gunshots and called the police. Officers found him on the ground and he was taken to the hospital.

No one was at home when Newsday visited his home. However, a resident said, “He was still recovering as he was shot about 19 times (in San Fernando). He was badly wounded. Skinny was using a catheter bag. I heard he went to Fyzabad for a birthday lime. It is a hard time for the family right now.”

He lived with his mother and adult siblings.

The killing was the second in Fyzabad within the past few days.

Last Wednesday, Joshua Shivanand Mahabir, 39, was killed in a drive-by shooting at John Jules Trace while repairing his car at the roadside. The father of three lived a short drive away at Gowers Well Road.

No one has been arrested for either murder.

South Western Division and Homicide Bureau Region III police are investigating.