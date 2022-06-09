South Oropouche man shot dead near cemetery

News

Ronnie Ramsawak. –

A passer-by found the body of a man with gunshot wounds on the roadside near a cemetery in Fyzabad on Thursday.

Dead is fisherman Ronnie “Runaway” Ramsawak, who lived alone at Bay Road.

South Western Division police got a call about a body near Timital Cemetery at San Francique Road, Massahood Junction. Officers including ASP Mathura, Insp Corrie, Sgt Jones and Cpls Sookoo and Seecharan cordoned off the area.

The police were told three gunshots were heard shortly after 10 am.

The passer-by later found the then unidentified body with head wounds.

No one was at Ramsawak’s home when Newsday visited, and residents and nearby fish vendors said they were unaware of the murder. They recalled seeing him at home earlier in the morning and said they were shocked to hear about his killing.

The police do not yet have a motive.

South Western Division and Homicide Bureau Region III police are investigating.