South Oropouche boy held during J’Ouvert denied bail on gun, ammo charges

The 16-year-old boy held during J’Ouvert celebrations on Saturday in San Fernando has been denied bail and remanded into custody, charged with having a gun and ammunition.

The accused, who cannot be named because he is a minor, appeared virtually before a master in the Children Court, South, in Fyzabad on Monday. The boy’s mother was also at the hearing.

He was not called upon to enter a plea, as the charges were laid indictably. PC Bicano of the Southern Division laid the charges.

The court adjourned the matter to December 19.

The police contend that at around 7.55 am on Saturday, acting Cpl Madhoo, PCs Seedan, Bicano, and other officers were on patrol along Cipero Street, near the offices of the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission.

They saw a young spectator among band members and noticed a bulge in his pants. The police searched him and found a Star 9.9mm pistol with an extended magazine with ten rounds tucked in his waist.

The police arrested the boy, who lives in South Oropouche, and seized the weapon.

The J’Ouvert was part of the City Week celebrations commemorating San Fernando’s 34th anniversary as a city.