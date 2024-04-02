South man arrested for online threats against Arima people

News

– File photo

A San Fernando man was arrested for making death threats on social media.

On April 1, Southern Division officers carried out an exercise between 4 and 9 am after receiving reports about the threats the man had made against people in Arima.

Police from the Arima Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and the Northern Division Task Force, along with officers from San Fernando CID, went to the man’s home at Nandaramsingh Avenue, Philippine, San Fernando and questioned him. He was then held and taken to the Arima Police Station.

The exercise was led by ACP Subero, Snr Supt Montrichard, Supt Carty, and ASP Pitt, co-ordinated by Insp Mascall and supervised by Sgt Haynes, Cpl Diamond and Cpl Romany.