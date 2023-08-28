South lawyers write CJ on closure of San Fernando Supreme Court

News

Chief Justice Ivor Archie – FILE PHOTO/ROGER JACOB

SOUTHERN lawyers are demanding answers from the Judiciary on the temporary closure of the San Fernando High Court for infrastructural upgrades.

In a letter to Chief Justice Ivor Archie last week, president of the Assembly of Southern Lawyers (ASL) Michael Rooplal said the association’s members were concerned there was no consultation on the temporary closure of the building.

Rooplal said attorneys in San Fernando were caught off guard by the temporary closure and the lack of information by the Judiciary.

On August 19, the Judiciary announced the temporary closure of the San Fernando Supreme Court building in a public notice.

It said every attempt was being made to facilitate the infrastructural upgrade without limiting access to the court building.

However, it said it was necessary, now, to close the building for further works to be completed.

“Please note that while the court building may be closed, the Judiciary’s ability to utilise e-services will ensure that services continue to be provided to members of the public.

“Additionally, the Supreme Court, San Fernando shall continue hybrid operations to provide service to the public.”

Rooplal said while the ASL welcomed the upgrade of the court’s building, no indication was given by the Judiciary on the expected timeframe for the completion of the upgrades.

“The San Fernando building has been in a state of disrepair for several years, and infrastructural works are long overdue.”

He also said there was no indication how jury trials, fixed for hearing at the San Fernando building, will proceed. Rooplal jury trials were held at either the San Fernando court or at the O’Meara Judicial Centre. However, he said information from ASL’s membership was that the O’Meara court was heavily subscribed so the temporary closure of the San Fernando building will further exacerbate existing delays in the administration of criminal justice.

“Additionally, we understand from our members that several civil trials have been fixed to proceed in-person at the San Fernando building. While we appreciate that civil trials have been conducted successfully via virtual means, it is a fact that some civil trials are best suited for an in-person hearing.”

The ASL asked if arrangements can be put in place for conducting civil trials at the Princes Town courts for in-person hearings and what arrangements are in place for jury trials which were fixed to proceed in-person at the San Fernando building.

Rooplal further asked for an update on the new San Fernando District Court building at Irving and Sutton Streets, San Fernando, which, he said was expected to be completed at the end of 2021.

“It appears that as at the date of this letter, construction works at the site have been paused and/or stopped completely.”