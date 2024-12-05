World News
South Korea President Yoon under investigation for martial law chaos
05 December 2024
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
South Korean police are investigating President Yoon Suk-yeol for sedition after his brief martial law declaration sparked chaos. Opposition parties have filed impeachment charges, accusing Yoon of unconstitutional actions. The vote is set to take place in the coming days, but Yoon retains strong support.
