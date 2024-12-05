New parking permits for disabled people Claxton Bay couple gunned down, 2 children spared Three vie for UNC’s nod for San Fernando West Laventille West to choose between doctor, lawyer Judge throws out ex-army officer’s complaint over promotion Trincity woman held with US$1,000 counterfeit notes
World News

South Korea President Yoon under investigation for martial law chaos 

05 December 2024
Support us
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Promote your business with NAN

South Korean police are investigating President Yoon Suk-yeol for sedition after his brief martial law declaration sparked chaos. Opposition parties have filed impeachment charges, accusing Yoon of unconstitutional actions. The vote is set to take place in the coming days, but Yoon retains strong support.

 

Support us

Related News

12 November 2024

Germany set for snap elections in February 

21 November 2024

Israeli army kills 88 Palestinians in north Gaza; US defends ceasefire veto 

11 November 2024

Japan’s PM Ishiba survives parliament vote, to lead minority government 

07 November 2024

‘Too early to rejoice’: Why Russia isn’t celebrating Trump win 