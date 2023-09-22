South cops looks to “Santa Imbert” for “nice budget”

News

Finance Minister Colm Imbert –

DIVISIONAL Commander Southern Division Sen Supt Richard Smith is hoping “Santa Imbert (Finance Minister Colm Imbert) would bring something good for the police, and especially the southern division in the 2023/24 budget.”

Speaking to the media at the Marabella Police Station, where he displayed seized marijuana packets valued $100 million, Smith spoke of plans for upgrading his division and the cost to do so.

He said his wish list for the October 2 budget is long.

“My wish is for more vehicles, more equipment. Additional support in relation to technology. We are looking to restore some of the old technology we have, which would have been lost over time but worked. We expect to put some of that back in use.

“We have some surveillance equipment that was in the southern division and around the borders which have been activated, and we are reaping some benefits from them.

“We are looking forward to a nice budget, but in spite of what we get, we would continue with whatever resources we have because, at the TTPS, we are a resilient bunch. We are versatile.

“In fact, we work with less than normal agencies because we have to continue to protect and serve the nation.

“We will continue to serve and protect the nation. Even if our resources are meagre, you will see us out there,” he promised.

While at the Marabella station, officers drew the media’s attention to phone lines that were not working. Reporters were led through dark passages to get to the area where the marijuana was stored because there were no lights in some areas and electrical issues.

Asked about the basic needs to ensure the effective running of the stations, Smith said those issues were being addressed.

“As we speak, an assessment is being done on all the stations in the division. All cannot be done at the same time and are being done incrementally.”

He pointed to the recent upgrade of the generator at the Moruga Police station, which had been down for a year and a half due to challenges in getting parts.

“Other repairs and refurbishment are being done in different stations, so as the assessment goes on we are getting them done.

“We just had some work done on the police administration building, San Fernando. We have plans to upgrade the La Romaine Police Post and other stations.

“What you saw here today would be rectified by next week.”

Pointing to the necessity of funds to action the plans, Smith reiterated, “We are hoping for a nice budget.”