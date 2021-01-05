South candidates: It’s anybody’s game The elec­toral dis­trict of Hol­ly­wood in Point Fortin has been un­der the Peo­ple’s Na­tion­al Move­ment (PNM) rep­re­sen­ta­tion for more than two decades, how­ev­er op­pos­ing forces be­lieve that will change on Jan­u­ary 25 as the par­ty se­lect­ed the wrong man for the job.

Next Post “Smooth sailing” as candidates file nomination papers There will be a four-way bat­tle for the seat of Hin­dus­tan/St Mary’s and a three-way fight for the Hol­ly­wood seat among the five by-elec­tions tak­ing place on Jan­u­ary 5.

South candidates: It’s anybody’s game The elec­toral dis­trict of Hol­ly­wood in Point Fortin has been un­der the Peo­ple’s Na­tion­al Move­ment (PNM) rep­re­sen­ta­tion for more than two decades, how­ev­er op­pos­ing forces be­lieve that will change on Jan­u­ary 25 as the par­ty se­lect­ed the wrong man for the job.

Next Post “Smooth sailing” as candidates file nomination papers There will be a four-way bat­tle for the seat of Hin­dus­tan/St Mary’s and a three-way fight for the Hol­ly­wood seat among the five by-elec­tions tak­ing place on Jan­u­ary 5.

South candidates: It’s anybody’s game The elec­toral dis­trict of Hol­ly­wood in Point Fortin has been un­der the Peo­ple’s Na­tion­al Move­ment (PNM) rep­re­sen­ta­tion for more than two decades, how­ev­er op­pos­ing forces be­lieve that will change on Jan­u­ary 25 as the par­ty se­lect­ed the wrong man for the job.