There are mixed views among some fol­low­ing the Min­istry of Ed­u­ca­tion’s de­ci­sion to go ahead with the Sec­ondary En­trance As­sess­ment (SEA) on Thurs­day, but for the most part par­ents of stu­dents ac­tu­al­ly sit­ting the ex­am are sat­is­fied with the de­ci­sion.