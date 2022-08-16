Source: Myanmar court sentences former leader Aung San Suu Kyi to 6 more years

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)A court in military-run Myanmar on Monday sentenced ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi to six more years in prison after convicting her on four extra counts of corruption, according to a source familiar with the matter and local media reports.

The latest verdict in the series of secretive trials against the Nobel laureate takes her total jail term to 17 years and comes as the UN’s Special Envoy on Myanmar traveled to the country on Monday to address the “deteriorating (rights) situation.”

Suu Kyi, who turned 77 in June, has previously been found guilty of multiple offenses ranging from graft to election violations.

On Monday she was found guilty of misusing funds from a charity and leasing government-owned land at discounted prices,according to the CNN source.

Suu Kyi is being held in solitary confinement at a prison in the capital Naypyitaw and has denied all charges against her.

