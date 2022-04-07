Sou Sou Lands woman on bail for possession of cocaine

News

An unemployed Sou Sou Lands woman was granted bail of $65,000 or a cash alternative of $6,000 when she appeared in the Scarborough magistrates virtual court on Wednesday charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Nesta Stewart Radgman, 32, of Robert Trace Extension, is due to reappear on May 6.

It is alleged that officers assigned to the Divisional Task Force searched for dangerous drugs at her home and seized 27.55 grams of a creamish substance resembling that of cocaine.

Stewart Radgman was subsequently arrested and charged.Acting Sgt Taylor laid the charge.